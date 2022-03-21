Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

39,176 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 8746490
  2. 8746490
  3. 8746490
  4. 8746490
  5. 8746490
  6. 8746490
  7. 8746490
  8. 8746490
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8746490
  • Stock #: 201240
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0LC711421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 201240
  • Mileage 39,176 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2016 Subaru BRZ
88,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 11,900 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 155,936 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory