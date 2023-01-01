2020 RAM 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 , 6 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10447611

10447611 Stock #: 201645

201645 VIN: 1C6SRFLTXLN354680

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 19,610 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.