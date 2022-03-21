Menu
2020 Tesla Model 3

28,295 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2020 Tesla Model 3

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

2020 Tesla Model 3

STANDARD RANGE PLUS

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8752832
  • Stock #: PP2945
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA3LF603861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PP2945
  • Mileage 28,295 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

