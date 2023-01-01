2020 Toyota Corolla ...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 0 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10188837

10188837 Stock #: PP3475

PP3475 VIN: 5YFB4RBE2LP054761

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # PP3475

Mileage 20,017 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.