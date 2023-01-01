Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

20,017 KM

Details

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE Upgrade

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

20,017KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10188837
  • Stock #: PP3475
  • VIN: 5YFB4RBE2LP054761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP3475
  • Mileage 20,017 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

