Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 5 3 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8255379

8255379 Stock #: 201095

201095 VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP020637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 201095

Mileage 50,536 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.