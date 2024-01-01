Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 BMW X3

33,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 BMW X3

M40i

Watch This Vehicle

2021 BMW X3

M40i

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 11343025
  2. 11343025
  3. 11343025
  4. 11343025
  5. 11343025
  6. 11343025
  7. 11343025
  8. 11343025
  9. 11343025
  10. 11343025
  11. 11343025
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5UXTY9C06M9F78628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 211837
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2020 GMC Canyon SLE for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 GMC Canyon SLE 97,098 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 7 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Escape S for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2014 Ford Escape S 184,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 BMW X3