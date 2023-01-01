Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

67,239 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10141641
  2. 10141641
  3. 10141641
  4. 10141641
  5. 10141641
  6. 10141641
  7. 10141641
  8. 10141641
  9. 10141641
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,239KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10141641
  • Stock #: 211558 MF
  • VIN: 3GNKBKRS4MS560385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,239 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2021 Chevrolet Blaze...
 67,239 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
73,287 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 2500...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory