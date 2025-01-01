Menu
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam; 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV with heated seats, heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, blind spot sensors, parking sensors, surround view cameras, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, satellite radio, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, rear camera mirror, automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted controls.

68,204 KM

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Used
68,204KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S02M4109048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 210069P
  • Mileage 68,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam; 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV with heated seats, heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, blind spot sensors, parking sensors, surround view cameras, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, satellite radio, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, rear camera mirror, automatic climate control, steering wheel mounted controls. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

2021 Chevrolet Bolt