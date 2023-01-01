Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

25,476 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

ZR2

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10206681
  2. 10206681
  3. 10206681
  4. 10206681
  5. 10206681
  6. 10206681
  7. 10206681
  8. 10206681
  9. 10206681
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10206681
  • Stock #: 211580
  • VIN: 1GCPTEE17M1133147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2016 Hyundai Sonata
83,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Color...
 25,476 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 300 S
 133,211 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory