$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
43,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYDET3MZ321679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 19284A
- Mileage 43,229 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 313,713 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 52,423 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 29,803 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Call Dealer
1-888-992-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500