Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

43,229 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10763033
  2. 10763033
  3. 10763033
  4. 10763033
  5. 10763033
  6. 10763033
  7. 10763033
  8. 10763033
  9. 10763033
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,229KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYDET3MZ321679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 19284A
  • Mileage 43,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 313,713 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 GMC Acadia SLE-1 52,423 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan 29,803 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500