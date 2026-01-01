Menu
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

129,571 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

13489022

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,571KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYEET8MZ430029

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,571 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500