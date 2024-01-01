Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

43,031 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10871169
  2. 10871169
  3. 10871169
  4. 10871169
  5. 10871169
  6. 10871169
  7. 10871169
  8. 10871169
  9. 10871169
  10. 10871169
  11. 10871169
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,031KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MUSL0MB145458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 15830A
  • Mileage 43,031 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Used 2017 RAM 3500 SLT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 RAM 3500 SLT 119,033 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Lexus RX 350 25 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 TSI for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 TSI 149,599 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer