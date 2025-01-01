Menu
AWD, engine control stop/start, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, powered driver seat, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, HD rearview camera

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

35,876 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, HD rearview camera

13205963

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, HD rearview camera

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,876KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MPSLXMB011431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,876 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, engine control stop/start, adaptive cruise control, heated seats, powered driver seat, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with departure warning, HD rearview camera

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer