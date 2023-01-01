Menu
2021 GMC Canyon

62,959 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Location

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Stock #: 211670
  • VIN: 1GTG6FEN6M1106246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

