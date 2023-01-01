$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 GMC Canyon
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
43,401KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6FEN1M1256877
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 211736 EK
- Mileage 43,401 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
