2021 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10200657
  Stock #: 211572 JH
  VIN: 3GTU9FEL9MG199290

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 211572 JH
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

