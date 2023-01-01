$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali Navigation, Heated Seats, Backup Camera
Location
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10200657
- Stock #: 211572 JH
- VIN: 3GTU9FEL9MG199290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
