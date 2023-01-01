Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

46,108 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10494960
  • Stock #: 18256A
  • VIN: 1GTU9FET0MZ210158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

