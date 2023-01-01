Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2,236 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

  1. 10605282
  2. 10605282
  3. 10605282
  4. 10605282
  5. 10605282
  6. 10605282
  7. 10605282
  8. 10605282
  9. 10605282
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
2,236KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10605282
  • Stock #: 18285A
  • VIN: 1GTU9CET3MZ303464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 18285A
  • Mileage 2,236 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 2,236 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 68,642 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT
 80,926 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

Call Dealer

1-888-992-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-992-3989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory