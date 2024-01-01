$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTU9CED7MZ448967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 82,754 KM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 GMC Sierra 1500