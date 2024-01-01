$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
91,356KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTP9EED8MZ425786
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 91,356 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 GMC Sierra 1500