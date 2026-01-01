Menu
Account
Sign In
If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2021 Hyundai Tucson

91,059 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle
14111569

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 14111569
  2. 14111569
  3. 14111569
  4. 14111569
  5. 14111569
  6. 14111569
  7. 14111569
  8. 14111569
  9. 14111569
  10. 14111569
  11. 14111569
  12. 14111569
  13. 14111569
  14. 14111569
  15. 14111569
  16. 14111569
  17. 14111569
  18. 14111569
  19. 14111569
  20. 14111569
  21. 14111569
  22. 14111569
  23. 14111569
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
91,059KM
VIN KM8J3CAL9MU305464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,059 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Exterior

Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
P225/55R18 all-season tires
Front fog lights
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Hill Descent Control
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
3.195 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Safety

6 AIRBAGS
Hill start assist
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Rear Collision Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
DOHC
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
000 km
Variable Valve Control
Black side window trim
Variable intake manifold
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
200 kgs (4
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Blind spot warning
Aluminum And Metal-Look Interior Accents
I4
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
4-wheel disk brakes
1 USB port
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
push-button
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Manual fuel door release
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
AM/FM/Satellite
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine temperature warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
regular unleaded
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Driver selectable steering effort
engine with 181HP
Sequential shift control
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Height and tilt adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual front seat head restraint control
Anti-whiplash front seat head restraints
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
Primary monitor touchscreen
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Smart device remote start
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
7 inch primary display
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
Leather front seat upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Leather and metal-look steering wheel
Heated windshield wiper park
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Turn-by-turn navigation system
Analog instrumentation display
Vehicle tracker with vehicle slowdown
Metal-look front and rear bumper inserts
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Leatherette shifter boot
Proximity cargo area access release
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Aerial view camera
Front mounted camera
Front mounted engine
Spark ignition system
Transverse mounted engine
Aluminum engine block
Aluminum cylinder head
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Stainless steel single exhaust with chrome tailpipe finisher
2 door entry light(s)
Leatherette instrument panel insert
18 x 7-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
Climate control ionization
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive
850 Lbs) GVWR
100 kg maximum roof rack load
P225/55HR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
2.4L I-4 gasoline direct injection
2.4L I-4 DOHC
2.4L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC Engine
18" X 7.0J Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM/XM Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Kia West

Used 2022 RAM 1500 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 RAM 1500 59,393 KM $52,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Dodge Durango for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Dodge Durango 43,501 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Soul for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Kia Soul 53,916 KM $23,498 + tax & lic

Email Go Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Kia West

Go Kia West

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2021 Hyundai Tucson