Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2021 Hyundai Venue

62,777 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,777KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A34MU094559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,777 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

2021 Hyundai Venue