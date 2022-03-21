2021 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 1 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8746487

8746487 Stock #: 211241

211241 VIN: 3KPF54AD5ME344408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 211241

Mileage 26,178 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.