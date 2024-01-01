Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Kia Seltos LX for sale in Coquitlam, BC

2021 Kia Seltos

23,002 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

LX

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 10913171
  2. 10913171
  3. 10913171
  4. 10913171
  5. 10913171
  6. 10913171
  7. 10913171
  8. 10913171
  9. 10913171
  10. 10913171
  11. 10913171
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,002KM
Used
VIN KNDEPCAA1M7203891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP3738
  • Mileage 23,002 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

Used 2016 Infiniti QX60 3.5 PREMIUM TECH PACK for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2016 Infiniti QX60 3.5 PREMIUM TECH PACK 117,298 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte EX+ for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2021 Kia Forte EX+ 73,347 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 175,932 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos