2021 Kia Soul

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10406316
  Stock #: 211624 RW
  VIN: KNDJ33AU5M7137835

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 211624 RW
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

