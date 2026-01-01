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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2021 Kia Sportage

69,096 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Kia Sportage

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14178658

2021 Kia Sportage

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
69,096KM
VIN KNDPMCAC7M7910920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,096 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Monotone Paint
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Front fog lights
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Black Wheel Well Trim

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
2
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
3.195 Axle Ratio

Safety

Hill Descent Control
6 AIRBAGS
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear Collision Warning

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Convenience

Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Bulb Failure Warning
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Manual climate control
P225/55R18 tires
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
Electronic transfer case shift
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
YES
Blind spot warning
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Rear windshield wipers
Urethane steering wheel
18" black alloy wheels
4-wheel disk brakes
1 USB port
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
AM/FM/MP3 Radio
mechanical
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
150 KGS (4
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Power folding door mirrors
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Sun visor strip
Driver selectable steering effort
Sequential shift control
Multi-level cargo floor
ice
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Auto on/off headlight control
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Plastic front seatback upholstery
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
Primary monitor touchscreen
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Power fuel door lock
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Manual folding door mirrors
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Power first-row windows
Power second-row windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
60 month/100
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Front ventilated disk brakes
Fully galvanized steel body panels with side impact beams
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Driver seat with 6-way directional controls
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
1 total number of 1st row displays
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Driver seat manual reclining
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Black rear bumper rub strip
Black windshield trim
3 12V power outlets
Metal-look rear bumper rub strip
Low level warning for fuel
Analog instrumentation display
8 inch primary display
Leatherette shifter boot
Black front bumper insert
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
17 x 7-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
P225/60HR17 AS BSW front and rear tires
Dark chrome front and rear bumper inserts
Metal-look front bumper rub strip
2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Sportmatic
740 Lbs) GVWR
Dark chrome side window trim
18 x 7-inch front and rear black aluminum wheels
P225/55HR18 AS BSW front and rear tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

2021 Kia Sportage