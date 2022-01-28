Menu
2021 Kia Sportage

21,530 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

SX

SX

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

21,530KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8161672
  Stock #: 20032A
  VIN: KNDPRCA66M7859146

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 21,530 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

