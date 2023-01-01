Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mazda CX-30

46,704 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS LUXURY

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 9924950
  2. 9924950
  3. 9924950
  4. 9924950
  5. 9924950
  6. 9924950
  7. 9924950
  8. 9924950
  9. 9924950
  10. 9924950
  11. 9924950
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
46,704KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9924950
  • Stock #: PP3321
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCL4MM213123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP3321
  • Mileage 46,704 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Auto Sales Group

2021 Kia Sportage EX
 43,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul LX
 188,783 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte LX
 77,368 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email West Auto Sales Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory