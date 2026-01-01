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If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2021 Nissan Rogue

108,915 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 Nissan Rogue

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13979682

2021 Nissan Rogue

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

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Used
108,915KM
VIN 5N1AT3BA9MC762469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,915 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are interested and need more information call or message our sales team, we will be glad to help you now!Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (604)777-1292 or email us: sales@kiawest.comNew to Canada? Ask about our New to Canada Program!IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*All Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
Retained Accessory Power
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Rear Bench Seat
Day/night rearview mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Exterior

Roof Rails
Chrome Door Handles
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Front splash guards
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Rear splash guards
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Front Licence Plate Bracket
Chrome side window trim
18" aluminum alloy wheels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Window Trim
235/60R18 all-season tires

Media / Nav / Comm

2
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Front-wheel drive
2.5L DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
Electronic Parking Brake
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
5.604 Axle Ratio

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console

Suspension

Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension

Safety

Hill start assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear side impact airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

Automatic
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
Liftgate Rear Cargo Door
000 km
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
CVT
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Chrome And Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
Rear windshield wipers
Urethane steering wheel
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
4 USB ports
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Driver Attention Alert
push-button
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
CLOTH REAR SEAT UPHOLSTERY
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
10 Airbags
2021.5 MODEL YEAR
AM/FM audio system with 6 speakers
AM/FM/Satellite
095 kgs (4
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
2 12v power outlets
Battery charge warning
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Rear console climate control ducts
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Rear seat cheque warning
ice
Xtronic CVT transmission
Lead acid battery
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Electric power-assist steering system
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Predictive brake assist system
LEV3-SULEV30 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 30 emissions
Conventional left rear passenger door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
Reflector headlights
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Spare tire mounted under the cargo floor
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Curtain first and second-row overhead airbags
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
5 Passenger Seating Capacity
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Fixed rear seats
Manual reclining rear seats
Fold forward rear seatback
60-40 folding rear seats
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
8 beverage holders
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Voice activated audio controls
Integrated roof audio antenna
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Cruise control with stop and go
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob remote start
Manual folding door mirrors
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Heated rear wiper park
Fixed rear windshield
36 month/60
60 month/100
36 month/unlimited
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Stainless steel single exhaust
Driver seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
Standard ride suspension
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Front passenger seat with 4-way directional controls
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Cloth front seat upholstery
Cloth front seatback upholstery
Standard glove box
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
Smart device mirroring
Manual tilting steering wheel
Manual telescopic steering wheel
Driver one-touch down window
Driver one-touch up window
60 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Body-coloured door mirrors
Passenger seat manual reclining and fore/aft control
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Analog instrumentation display
8 inch primary display
Active blind spot system
Driver seat with 2-way power lumbar
Hands-on cruise control
18 x 7.5-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
P235/60HR18 AS BSW front and rear tires
First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
Black grille with chrome surround
Tire pressure fill assist
Aerial view camera
Front mounted camera
Grey rear bumper rub strip
Front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
4 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Full Tank of Fuel and Floor Mats
Galvanized steel/aluminum/composite body panels with side impact beams
619 Lbs) GVWR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

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604-777-1292

2021 Nissan Rogue