2021 Nissan Sentra

$26,985 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 1 2 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10618236

10618236 Stock #: BC51216

BC51216 VIN: 3N1AB8CV0MY251216

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # BC51216

Mileage 67,123 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.