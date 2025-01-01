Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2021 Tesla Model S

75,372 KM

Details Description

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Tesla Model S

Watch This Vehicle
13160473

2021 Tesla Model S

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

Contact Seller

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,372KM
VIN 5YJSA1E57MF450736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,372 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE FWD for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE FWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATIC SUV for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC GLC 300 4MATIC SUV 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2021 Tesla Model S