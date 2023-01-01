2021 Tesla Model Y

$72,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10360665

10360665 Stock #: TC79310

TC79310 VIN: 5YJYGDEF9MF079310

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,800 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.