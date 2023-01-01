2021 Tesla Model Y

$54,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 9 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10469445

10469445 Stock #: 230930AA

230930AA VIN: 5YJYGDED9MF113003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,978 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.