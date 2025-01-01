Menu
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2021 Tesla Model Y

79,144 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range

12484612

2021 Tesla Model Y

Standard Range

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,144KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YJYGDED4MF133210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

4X2
1 Speed Automatic

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2021 Tesla Model Y