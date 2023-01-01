$56,896+ tax & licensing
$56,896
+ taxes & licensing
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
604-210-9209
2021 Toyota 4Runner
Location
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4
30,457KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9810247
- Stock #: VP2496
- VIN: JTENU5JR4M5902496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,457 KM
Vehicle Description
It’s a powertrain that features a robust, reliable 4.0-litre V6 good for 270 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque, fed through an equally robust five-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels and it also includes a locking differential.
Styling-wise, there’s no mistaking this 4Runner for anything but a rough and tumble off-road SUV. Big bumpers, big tires and squared-off fenders are the name of the game here, and they help ensure that this 4Runner has presence no matter what it’s parked besides, but also that it can handle itself in most any condition.
Inside, the controls reflect the exterior details; big, chunky rubberized dials are the name of the game and easy to operate without taking your eyes off the road (or trail!) and they sprout from a monolith of a centre console.
These 4Runners are popular in pretty much every part of Canada, so you’ll want to make your way to Journey VW of Coquitlam to ensure you get a look at this one before it’s too late!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Journey Volkswagen of Coquitlam
2555 Barnet Hwy, Coquitlam, BC V3H 1W4