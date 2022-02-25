Menu
2021 Toyota Corolla

14,374 KM

Details

$CALL

West Auto Sales Group

604-777-1292

SE

Location

West Auto Sales Group

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

14,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8332491
  • Stock #: PP2767
  • VIN: 5YFB4MBE8MP059774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PP2767
  • Mileage 14,374 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Auto Sales Group

West Auto Sales Group

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

