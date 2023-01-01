Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller
2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

2021 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10406313
  • Stock #: 211623 RW
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MC208995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

