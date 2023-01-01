Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10406313

10406313 Stock #: 211623 RW

211623 RW VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MC208995

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.