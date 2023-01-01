$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2021 Toyota RAV4
2021 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10406313
- Stock #: 211623 RW
- VIN: 2T3B1RFV4MC208995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9