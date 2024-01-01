Menu
2022 Chevrolet Bolt

38,898 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier

2022 Chevrolet Bolt

EUV Premier

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FZ6S05N4133183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 222360
  • Mileage 38,898 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

1-888-992-3989

2022 Chevrolet Bolt