2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS with leather upholstery, navigation, heated steering wheel, sunroof, power liftgate, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot sensors, surround view cameras, parking sensors, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, satellite radio, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, steering wheel mounted controls, power driver's seat.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

59,400 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Watch This Vehicle
2022 Chevrolet Equinox

RS

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXWEV2N6147840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam; 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS with leather upholstery, navigation, heated steering wheel, sunroof, power liftgate, forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot sensors, surround view cameras, parking sensors, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity, Bluetooth, satellite radio, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, steering wheel mounted controls, power driver's seat. Eagle Ridge GM is Proud to be your New and Used Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC Dealer in Coquitlam, with a Certified Service and Parts Department. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $495 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit. Eagle Ridge GM Saves You Money.

Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia.



Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2022 Chevrolet Equinox