2022 Ford Escape

20,112 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10106613
  • Stock #: TC8344
  • VIN: 1FMCU0KZ9NUA18344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TC8344
  • Mileage 20,112 KM

Vehicle Description

http://promos.tricitymits.com/used/Ford-Escape-2022-id9728677.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FREE CarProof report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. Cash back options. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins.
Pricing is subject to $695 doc fee and $599 finance placement fee. Come and visit us: 2060 Oxford Connector
Port Coquitlam. We also specialize in out of town deliveries.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

