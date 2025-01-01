Menu
Account
Sign In
All Used Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

2022 Ford Explorer

19,444 KM

Details Description Features

$44,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle
12553106

2022 Ford Explorer

Location

Go Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

604-777-1292

  1. 12553106
  2. 12553106
  3. 12553106
  4. 12553106
  5. 12553106
  6. 12553106
  7. 12553106
  8. 12553106
  9. 12553106
  10. 12553106
  11. 12553106
  12. 12553106
  13. 12553106
  14. 12553106
  15. 12553106
  16. 12553106
  17. 12553106
  18. 12553106
  19. 12553106
  20. 12553106
  21. 12553106
  22. 12553106
  23. 12553106
  24. 12553106
Contact Seller

$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,444KM
VIN 1FMSK8KH7NGA95252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,444 KM

Vehicle Description

All Used Cars have Dealer Preparation (Detail & Fuel) for $995 as additional services. Price shown DOES NOT include Government Fees & Taxes, Insurance, or Licensing.IN HOUSE FINANCING, IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE O.A.C.*This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia West reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. Dealer# 50448**Due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information, the availability of this vehicle, or the accuracy of its photo or stock photo. Such information may not reflect exact vehicle colour, trim, options, price or other specifications. Please contact Go Kia West for verification or if you would like more information on this vehicle. **

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Kia West

Used 2020 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2020 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon 83,400 KM $64,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Seltos for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Kia Seltos 37,768 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Bronco for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Ford Bronco 20,275 KM $61,999 + tax & lic

Email Go Kia West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Kia West

Go Kia West

Kia West

1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6

Call Dealer

604-777-XXXX

(click to show)

604-777-1292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,499

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia West

604-777-1292

2022 Ford Explorer