2022 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9
1-888-992-3989
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10616328
- Stock #: 229241
- VIN: 3GTUUCET0NG557343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 37,109 KM
Vehicle Features
