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2022 Infiniti QX60
2022 Infiniti QX60
Location
Go Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
604-777-1292
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Used
63,208KM
VIN 5N1DL1FS2NC338556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC1276
- Mileage 63,208 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Garage door opener
Service Interval Indicator
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Illuminated Entry
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Lumbar Support
Mini Overhead Console
Day/night rearview mirror
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated ignition switch
Illuminated locking glove box
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Valet key
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Heated driver and front passenger seats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mobile hotspot internet access
Front Facing Rear Seat
Remote panic alarm
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Exterior
Roof Rails
LED Brake Lights
Monotone Paint
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Projector beam headlights
Rear lip spoiler
Black rear bumper
Rocker Panel Extensions
Chrome side window trim
Active grille shutters
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Black Bodyside Cladding
Black Wheel Well Trim
255/50R20 all-season tires
Mechanical
Brake Assist System
Independent Front Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Transmission oil cooler
Hill start assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Battery run down protection
Front Coil Springs
All-Wheel Drive
Electronic Parking Brake
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
4.334 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary input jack
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
9 SPEAKERS
Convenience
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Delay-off headlights
Full Floor Console
Suspension
Rear Coil Springs
Strut front suspension
Safety
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Forward Collision Mitigation
Rear side impact airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Additional Features
Carpet
Automatic
20" Alloy Wheels
4 Doors
alternator
Rear door bins
radio data system (RDS)
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Deep Tinted Windows
Auto-Locking Doors
Metal-Look Interior Accents
000 km
Third-row bench seat
Overdrive Transmission
Cargo area tie downs
EXTERIOR TEMPERATURE DISPLAY
WIRELESS AUDIO STREAMING
Auto high-beam headlights
YES
Blind spot warning
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Capless fuel filler
Height Adjustable Rear Seat Head Restraints
9-Speed Automatic
Power Telescopic Steering Wheel
speed sensitive volume
Rear windshield wipers
Rear Collision Mitigation
4-wheel disk brakes
9-speed automatic transmission
6 USB ports
Laminated side window glass
Cushion Tilt
electronic stability control system
Passenger visor mirror
Lane Departure Prevention
Speed Sensitive Power Steering
Rain Detecting Wipers
Driver Attention Alert
Real-Time Traffic
push-button
Integrated navigation system with voice activation
Cruise control with steering wheel mounted controls
Leather-Appointed Seating Surfaces
Power folding door mirrors
AUTOMATIC BRAKE HOLD
10 Airbags
2 memory settings
external memory control
Oil Pressure Warning
Battery charge warning
Configurable instrumentation gauges
Dual-zone front climate control
Engine/electric motor temperature gauge
Headlights on reminder
Key in vehicle warning
Lock-up transmission
washer fluid and brake fluid
second and third-row overhead airbags
fore/aft control and height adjustable control
Radiator
Seek scan
Transmission electronic control
Selectable mode transmission
Overhead console storage
Sun visor strip
Driver selectable steering effort
Rear seat cheque warning
ice
Vehicle tracker
Lead acid battery
Auto stop-start engine
Driver selectable drivetrain mode
All-speed ABS and driveline traction control
Regular grade rear springs
Rack-pinion steering
Front and rear ventilated disk brakes
4-wheel antilock (ABS) brakes
Four channel ABS brakes
Galvanized steel/aluminum body panels with side impact beams
Conventional left rear passenger door
Power liftgate rear cargo door
Heated driver and passenger side door mirrors
LED low and high beam headlights
Auto on/off headlight control
Multiple enclosed headlights
Conventional right rear passenger door
High mounted centre stop light
Remote activated perimeter approach lighting
Driver front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact driver airbag
Passenger front impact airbag
Seat mounted side impact front passenger airbag
Driver and passenger side knee airbag
Driver visor mirror
Illuminated driver visor mirror
Illuminated passenger visor mirror
Driver seat with 8-way directional controls
Driver seat with 4-way power lumbar
Front passenger seat with 8-way directional controls
Manual front seat head restraint control
Standard style side mirrors
Rear seat centre 3-point seatbelt
Front height adjustable seatbelts
Cloth headliner material
Full headliner coverage
Carpet front and rear floor mats
Leatherette rear seat upholstery
Carpetrear seatback upholstery
Covered floor console storage
Carpet cargo area floor
Plastic trunk lid trim
Rear headliner/pillar climate control ducts
Voice activated audio controls
2 total number of 1st row displays
Primary monitor touchscreen
Real-time weather
Cruise control with stop and go
Power cargo area access release
Vehicle integrated emergency SOS system
Smart device wireless mirroring
Power door locks with 2 stage unlocking
Keyfob keyless entry
All-in-one remote fob and ignition key
Tailgate/power door lock
Keyfob trunk control
Keyfob remote start
Digital/analog instrumentation display
Tire specific low air pressure warning
Rear cargo area ajar warning
Pedestrian impact prevention
Power first-row windows
Fixed third-row windows
Power second-row windows
Fixed rear windshield
2 seatbelt pre-tensioners
Manual rear child safety door locks
Turn signal indicator in door mirrors
Front seat centre armrest
Front seat armrest storage
Stainless steel single exhaust
Black door mirrors
Driver seat power reclining
Passenger seat power reclining
Black front bumper rub strip
Sequential shift with steering wheel controls
Fade interior courtesy lights
Permanent locking hub control
Variable instrument panel light
Full floor coverage
TBD GVWR
Automatic full-time AWD
Standard ride suspension
Compact spare tire with steel wheel
Driver visor with expandable coverage
Passenger visor with expandable coverage
Height adjustable front seat head restraints
Manual rear seat head restraint control
Rear under seat climate control ducts
Standard grade speakers
Handsfree wireless device connectivity
84 month/unlimited
Rear mounted camera
Black windshield trim
Leather front seat upholstery
Leatherette front seatback upholstery
Leather rear seat upholstery
3 12V power outlets
Smart key with hands-free access and push button start
Metal-look rear bumper rub strip
Leather and metal-look gear shifter material
Low level warning for fuel
3 month satellite trial subscription
Turn-by-turn navigation system
12.3 inch primary display
Hands-on cruise control
Automatic curve slowdown
Trunk/hatch auto-latching
Traffic sign recognition with automatic speed limit assist
First and second-row sliding and tilting glass sunroof with express open/close activation sunshade
Level 2 - partial automation SAE Autonomy
AM/FM/digital/satellite
Power driver and passenger door mirrors with tilt down in reverse
Black grille with chrome surround
Crank-down spare tire
Curtain first
7 Passenger Seating Capacity
Fixed second-row seats
60-40 folding second-row seats
Manual reclining second-row seats
Split-bench second-row seat
Fold forward second-row seatback
Second-row seats with manual fore and aft
Fixed third-row seats
Front facing third-row seat
Manual fold into floor third-row seat
Rear climate control system with separate controls
Tire pressure fill assist
Keyfob window control
Power tilting steering wheel
Front and rear one-touch down windows
Front and rear one-touch up windows
48 month/unlimited
2 third-row head restraints
Second-row centre armrest
Aerial view camera
Memory settings include: door mirrors
Front mounted camera
LEV3-ULEV70 emissions
Tier 3 Bin 70 emissions
Window grid and roof mount audio antenna
60-40 folding third-row passenger seat
12 beverage holders
2 door entry light(s)
Fixed third-row head restraints
Third-row manual reclining seats
Gauge cluster display size: 12.30
Heated front windshield jets
Front passenger seat with 2-way power lumbar
Electro-hydraulic power assist steering system
Second-row centre armrest storage
Leatherette and metal-look console insert
72 month/110
audio controls and climate controls
20 x 8-inch front and rear machined w/painted accents aluminum wheels
48 month/100
P255/50HR20 AS BSW front and rear tires
Metal-look front and body-coloured rear bumper inserts
3.5L V6 Direct Injection Engine
INFINITI InTouch Services Telematics Radio
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Go Kia West
Kia West
1881 United Blvd., Coquitlam, BC V3K 0B6
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604-777-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Go Kia West
604-777-1292
2022 Infiniti QX60