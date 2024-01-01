Menu
Eagle Ridge GM in Coquitlam is your Locally Owned & Operated Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Dealer, and a Certified Service and Parts Center equipped with an Auto Glass & Premium Detail. Established over 30 years ago, we are proud to be Serving Clients all over Tri Cities, Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, and the rest of British Columbia. Find your next New or Used Vehicle at 2595 Barnet Hwy in Coquitlam. Price Subject to $595 Documentation Fee. Financing Available for all types of Credit.

2022 Kia Soul

78,790 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Soul

2022 Kia Soul

Location

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,790KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU3N7806931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 221496
  • Mileage 78,790 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

