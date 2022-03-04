$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Ridge Chevrolet
1-888-992-3989
2022 Lexus RX 350
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
7,384KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8606681
- Stock #: 221184
- VIN: 2T2JZMDA8NC317702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 7,384 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
