Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

22,116 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

Watch This Vehicle
13183091

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 13183091
  2. 13183091
  3. 13183091
  4. 13183091
  5. 13183091
  6. 13183091
  7. 13183091
  8. 13183091
  9. 13183091
  10. 13183091
  11. 13183091
  12. 13183091
  13. 13183091
  14. 13183091
  15. 13183091
  16. 13183091
  17. 13183091
  18. 13183091
  19. 13183091
  20. 13183091
  21. 13183091
  22. 13183091
  23. 13183091
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,116KM
VIN JA4ATUAA0NZ612769

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,116 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee from $195 to $1395. Financed vehicles subject to $599 finance placement fee. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2018 Audi Q3 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2018 Audi Q3 88,662 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 6 Series for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 BMW 6 Series 30,000 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT - No Accidents, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2023 Chevrolet Corvette 1LT - No Accidents, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto 6,167 KM $88,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse