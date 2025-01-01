Menu
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE S-AWC

12490336

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE S-AWC

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN JA4J4UA86NZ612060

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2434814A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander