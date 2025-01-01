Menu
Account
Sign In
CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev LE S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
12704832

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev LE S-AWC

Location

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

604-464-3330

  1. 12704832
  2. 12704832
  3. 12704832
  4. 12704832
  5. 12704832
  6. 12704832
  7. 12704832
  8. 12704832
  9. 12704832
  10. 12704832
  11. 12704832
  12. 12704832
  13. 12704832
  14. 12704832
  15. 12704832
  16. 12704832
  17. 12704832
  18. 12704832
  19. 12704832
  20. 12704832
  21. 12704832
  22. 12704832
  23. 12704832
  24. 12704832
  25. 12704832
  26. 12704832
  27. 12704832
  28. 12704832
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN JA4J2VA77NZ617058

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 259521A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

CarFax report and Safety inspection available for review. Large used car inventory! Open 7 days a week! IN HOUSE FINANCING available. Close to 100% approval rate. We accept all local and out of town trade-ins. For additional vehicle information or to schedule your appointment, call us or send an inquiry. Pricing is subject to $995 doc fee and prep fee starting at $195. We also specialize in out of town deliveries. This vehicle may be located at one of our other lots, please call to book an appointment to ensure the vehicle is available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Mitsubishi

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Denali 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2010 Toyota RAV4 161,647 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for sale in Coquitlam, BC
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 24,474 KM $36,948 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tricity Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Mitsubishi

Tricity Mitsubishi

2060 Oxford Connector, Coquitlam, BC V3C 0A4

Call Dealer

604-464-XXXX

(click to show)

604-464-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tricity Mitsubishi

604-464-3330

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander