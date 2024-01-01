Menu
2022 Nissan Sentra

72,685 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SV

SV

Eagle Ridge Chevrolet

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

1-888-992-3989

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV8NY264474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 227204
  • Mileage 72,685 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2595 Barnet Highway, Coquitlam, BC V3C 1K9

2022 Nissan Sentra