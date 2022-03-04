$79,995+ tax & licensing
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
Coquitlam Chrysler
855-504-0772
2022 RAM 1500
2022 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Coquitlam Chrysler
2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6
855-504-0772
$79,995
+ taxes & licensing
5,874KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8517881
- Stock #: M29743
- VIN: 1C6SRFVT1NN111369
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # M29743
- Mileage 5,874 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2022 Ram 1500 Sport 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Gray 20" x 9" Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation


Coquitlam Chrysler
2960 Christmas Way, Coquitlam, BC V3C 4E6